Cooperation needed to ensure successful implementation of schemes: Tudu

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Union Minister of State for Water Resources & Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu, said that cooperation between central and state government officials, along with a positive approach, “is essential to ensure that the benefits of government-sponsored schemes are reaped by the target beneficiaries.”

Tudu, who is on a two-day visit here, on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of various developmental schemes of the central government.

On being briefed by officials about the difficulties faced in implementation of schemes at the ground level, Tudu advised them to “discuss the issues with the respective ministries in New Delhi to sort them out.”

The MoS also spoke on the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana and its implementation in the state.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang and Water Resources Development Minister Mama Natung said that they will go to Delhi with the full report on the issues related to implementation of schemes.

Earlier, WRD Secretary Anirudh S Singh presented a brief on all central government schemes being implemented in the state by various government departments.

The officials also presented briefs on the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Har Khet Ko Pani initiative under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. (DIPR)