AFF 2023: ‘I Killed My Son’ wins best feature film award

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: ‘I Killed My Son,’ directed by Bengia Morto and starring Ligang Sallu won the Best Feature Film Award at the Arunachal Film Festival 2023 at DK Convention Hall here recently. The film also won the award for the Best Director.

Ligang Sallu (I Killed My Son) won the best actor award while, the honor for best actress went to Taba Reema (Tears In Paradise), the management committee informed in a release.

‘The Abode,’ directed by Kaka Tage, won the award for Best Short Film.

‘The Pen,’ directed by Joram Jonah and ‘Sting,’ directed by Tako Tarag were adjudged first runner-up and second-runner up respectively, in the short film category.

Below is the complete list all the winners:

Best Feature Film: I Killed My Son

Best Director: Bengia Morto (I Killed My Son)

Best Actor: Ligang Sallu (I Killed My Son)

Best Actress: Taba Reema (Tears In Paradise)

Best Editor: Nabum Katung (I Killed My Son)

Best Cinematographer: Tapen Natam (Borderland 1962)

Best Action Choreography: Atila (Atila)

Best Supporting Role (male): Taba Sam (Borderland 1962)

Best Supporting Role (female): Joram Rinia (I Killed My Son, Tears In Paradise)

Best Negative Role: Taba Sam (I Killed My Son)

Best Screenplay: I Killed My Son (I Killed My Son)

Best Short Film: ‘The Abode,’ first Runner-Up: ‘The Pen’ and ‘Sting,’ Second Runner-Up.

‘I Spy With an Eye’ directed by Polo Tamin and ‘The Pain Killer’ directed by Chainyai Tesia, were awarded consolation prizes in the short film category.