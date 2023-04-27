Anti-drugs awareness workshop organized

GEKU, 26 Apr: A workshop on prevention of drug abuse with special reference to mental health and career counseling was conducted under Arunachal Rising Campaign at Govt Model College here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Senior medial officer Dr. Karo Teng gave a presentation on the effects of multiple drug use and its management. He also highlighted on mental health issues.

He stated that awareness campaign, strong co-operation from law enforcing agencies, NGOs, panchayats and general public are needed to contain the increasing drug problem.

Dr. Teng informed that a 10-bedded de-addiction centre has been established at the district hospital here under Mukhya Mantri Nasha Mukht Abhiyan. He also administered anti-drugs pledge to all participants and appealed the youths to stay away from drugs.

Principal of the college K. Panyang appreciated the district administration and the IPR department for taking the initiative to create awareness among the people about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

During the workshop, Mabub Alam Mazumder, a Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship from IIM Vishakapatnam gave career guidance to graduate and under graduate students.

An audio-video film titled ‘Drugs Em Tima Peka’ (Say No To Drugs), directed by A Liting, was also screened.

The winners of college-level essay competition on topics “Drug abuse is a social problem” and “Social media-a boon or bane,” which were conducted on 17 April at Govt Model College here, were also felicitated.

Over a 100 students, including faculty members attended the programme. (DIPRO)