Skill development training on traditional dress-making concludes

SIBUM, 26 Apr: A 50-day skill development training on traditional Adi dress-making concluded here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

The main objective of the training was to provide livelihood and sustainable income generation opportunity to the trainees, NABARD DDM Nitya Mili said during the valedictory programme.

He stressed on the need of marketing and selling the unique handloom textiles of Arunachal at national and global market.

Mili informed that the Adi textile has been taken up for GI registration by NABARD and the application has already been filed which, the NABARD DDM said, “will give a unique identity to the handloom products of the area being produced by the SHG members.”

He also highlighted on various NABARD-sponsored schemes, like rural mart, rural haat, sponsoring artisans and SHG members for exhibitions and melas etc.

The Dite Mopang Welfare Society (DMWS) chairman also elaborated the aims and objective of the training programme. He asked the trainees to continue with their effort and keep alive their traditional identity which, in turn, will generate additional income for them.

The skill training was sanctioned by NABARD to DMWS, an NGO comprising 30 rural women.