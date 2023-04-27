Power disruption across districts in Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Major parts of central Arunachal have been hit by power disruption since Saturday. The power supply has since been restored.

There was total black out in many districts including Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Lepa Rada, West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai and Anjaw since Sunday. Pasighat, the oldest town was without electricity too.

The total black outs have affected day to day life and daily business.

“Erratic power supply at Aalo township and its adjacent areas is a daily affair, therefore people out here are accustomed with such situation,” said Mem Jerang, a resident of Pessing village of Siang district adjacent to Aalo town.

The power department informed this daily that power disruptions in these major district headquarters was due to faults in the Ziro-Daporijo 132 KV transmission line. The department added that the Ziro-Daporijo 132 KV Single Circuit Transmission Line tripped around 7:20 pm on Monday, plunging the entire downstream districts of Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Lepa Rada, West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw and Namsai into total blackout.

“As indicated in the Distance Protection Relay, the fault occurred in B and Y phases of the line at 22.08 kms from Ziro towards Daporijo. Two line patrolling teams were immediately dispatched early Tuesday morning from Ziro and Daporijo to locate and clear the fault,” power department informed.

It further informed that the disruption was due to high intensity windstorm that hit parts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts on Monday evening while, the line fault occurred as a tree fell on the power lines at Tajgi village under Lower Subansiri district.

Meanwhile, the department has confirmed that faulty lines were restored by Wednesday evening.