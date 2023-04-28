Awareness prog on child rights

ROING, 27 Apr: NGO AMYAA, in collaboration with Childline Roing and interns from TISS Guwahati, conducted an ‘awareness-cum-open house session’ on child rights and the Childline helpline services (1098) at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

The students were apprised of child rights and protection, crimes involving children, procedures that need to be followed in such situations, and the role of the individual, besides the various counselling services available for children in need.