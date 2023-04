KOLORIANG, 28 Apr: The Kurung Kumey district-level U-16 football and volleyball tournaments (boys’ and girls’) for the Hangpan Dada Memoriam Trophy (HDMT) were conducted at the general ground here on 27 and 28 April.

Koloriang won the boys’ and the girls’ football and the girls’ volleyball tournaments, while Nyapin won the girls’ football.

The winners will represent Kurung Kumey in the state-level HDMT tournaments. (DIPRO)