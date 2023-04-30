‘Dialogue with youth’ prog held

BOMDILA, 29 Apr: The government college here in West Kameng district organised a ‘dialogue with youth’ programme, in collaboration with C20 institutional partner Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture’, on the theme ‘Multiculturalism, inclusion and mutual respect in West Kameng district: A message to the world’, on Saturday.

The speakers emphasised that, by acknowledging the differences and recognising the differences, and by accepting those differences with mutual respect, peaceful coexistence is possible. They cited the example of West Kameng, which is inhabited by six major tribes with different cultures, but people have been living with mutual respect and harmony till date.

The speakers also stressed that diversity and inclusiveness lead to innovation of new ideas and exploration of new paths for the growth and development of a society and a nation.

The programme was moderated by Government College English HoD Dr Vineeta Dowerah, and coordinated by History Assistant Professor Rinchin Naksang.

The programme’s interactive and brainstorming sessions were judged by History HoD Dr VK Sinha, Commerce HoD Dr Sangey Drema, and Political Science HoD Lhamu Yangchin, according to a release.