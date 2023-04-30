Nat’l seminar on environmental ethics organised

ZIRO, 29 Apr: The education department of St Claret College, Ziro, in collaboration with the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University, organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Environmental ethics: A social response to climate change’ here in Lower Subansiri district on 28 and 29 April.

Partly funded by the NABARD, the seminar saw the participation of 43 attendees from different states. Twenty-seven papers were presented during the programme.

Addressing the valedictory function, the NABARD’s Itanagar-based Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha emphasised the “significance of such scholarly endeavours” and urged the organisers to “go one step further by making such academic activities action-oriented.”

Former adviser to the NEC, Dr Bamin Tada also spoke. NABARD DDM Mewang was also present.