ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed good wishes to the people of the state, particularly the state’s workforce, on the occasion of the International Labour Day.

Commending the commitment and hard work of the workforce for the state’s development, he said: “On this day, as we appreciate the contributions of our workers, I appeal to them to rededicate themselves and resolve to work together to build a prosperous and progressive Arunachal Pradesh,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)