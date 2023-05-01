Stakeholders taken on exposure visit

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Twenty-five stakeholders, comprising ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs, member secretaries, members of SHGs, and government officers, were taken on a tour to the ‘best practice’ villages in West Bengal from 24-29 April, under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

“The visit programme was sponsored by the union panchayati raj ministry, and the exposure programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), with support from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, and the West Bengal SIRD.

“SIRD&PR core faculty member Tamar Baki led the team, which consisted of members from Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, and Kurung Kumey districts,” the SIRD&PR

informed in a release.

It said that the objective of the visit was to “learn about the functioning of the panchayat structure and its various activities, livelihood and other allied activities under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of nine thematic areas.”

The team visited Harighata block, where the block development officer explained the panchayat structure and its functioning. They also visited Kastodanga gram panchayat in Nadia district, the MSME food processing units in Harighanta, the Bodai Sanga Samabay Samiti (a cluster-level federation), and the Mogra cottage unit run by SHGs/women entrepreneurs.

During the course of the visit, the stakeholders learnt about various livelihood activities and other allied activities under the SDGs of nine thematic areas, the SIRD&PR informed.