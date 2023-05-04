Mayor reminds people of their responsibility to keep their town clean

ITANAGAR, May 3: IMC mayor Tamme Phassang has reminded the people of their responsibility in keeping the Itanagar town clean.

“Though IMC is on a mission for clean and green Itanagar, but it’s the people who play the important role,” Phassang said during a plantation drive at Itafort near here on Wednesday.

The plantation drive was organized by ‘One Arunachal’ NGO in collaboration with Mr Arunachal event organizers.

The mayor reiterated that IMC alone cannot do the change but equal responsibility is needed from the denizens.

“If we start to keep our own location clean, then automatically our surroundings will become clean and hygienic, Phassang, who also participated in the plantation drive, said.

The mayor appreciated the organizers for their initiative to plant saplings at the historical site.

“Besides an archaeological site, this place (Itafort) is the identity of the state capital. We should and must keep the place clean and green,” he added.

Deputy commissioner Talo Potom and Itanagar Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno also participated in the event.