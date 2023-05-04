Assam tea industry brings hope to small growers

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

JONAI, 3 May: A tea manufacturing unit of Ashirvad Tea Industry of Assam’s Jonai has been set up at Jhanji village (Dekapam) near NH-515 in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Wednesday, much to the delight of the small tea growers of the Assam-Arunachal boundary area as they will now be able to sell their green tea leaves at their door step without much difficulties.

The tea industry, owned by established businessman Ajoy Kr Agarwala will collect green tea leaves from the small tea gardens of the inter-state boundary area for processing and packaging the finished product.

The owner of the tea industry said that he has a target of manufacturing around 9 lakh kgs of red tea besides, a few specialty tea forms in a year.

As per reports, there are more than 500 small tea growers in the boundary area, who produce around 36,000 lakh kg tea leaves per annum.

“It is an opportunity for us to supply tea leaves with low transportation cost as the industry has been set up at our courtyard,” Nijum Angu, a tea grower of Nari, who has developed a tea garden of 25 bighas, said.

Another tea grower Tatem Kaye also expressed hope that the new industry would immensely help them to grow their business.

Besides, the industry will create employment opportunity for the local unemployed youths and skilled labourers.