MLA takes initiative for development of Nugong Banggo area

PASIGHAT, 3 May: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing has proposed a number of developmental schemes for Nugong Banggo area in Siang district.

“Some of the major schemes proposed by the MLA include construction of new road under PMGSY and improvement of the existing rural road, bridge, road connecting agriculture fields (Rikmeng), drainage system, playground development, rural electrification and construction of community hall under different central and state heads as well as local area development fund,” Nugong Banggo Student’s Union (NBSU) president Talo Tabing said.

The union hailed the initiative taken by the MLA and the state government for development of the area especially, improving the inter-village road connectivity.