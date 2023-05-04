‘Dialogue with youth’ prog held

SEPPA, 3 May: The Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Arunachal Pradesh chapter in collaboration with the Seppa government college organized a programme titled “Dialogue with youth: Diversity, Inclusion & Mutual Respect among the tribes of East Kameng district” at the college premises here in East Kameng on Wednesday.

Assistant professor of English Tage Pugang, in his keynote address, highlighted diversity and its prospects.

Government College principal Robin Hissang emphasized on cultural exchange programmes that create harmony and mutual respect amongst the various tribes of the state.

Assistant professor (political science) Kumar Sonam urged the youth not to engage more in community-based activities; rather focus on activities which would result in communal harmony in the state.

Among others, BA VI semester student Atung Gyadi and BA IV semester student Mania Bagang also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was participated by a good number of students and youth.