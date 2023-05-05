MLA inaugurates children’s park

TAWANG, 4 May: Local MLA Tsering Tashi on Thursday inaugurated and ‘rededicated’ the Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo children’s park here to the people of the district.

“The old children’s park was in a dilapidated condition and there was an urgent need for a children’s park in the town. So, under the leadership of the Women’s Welfare Association (WWA) Tawang chairperson, we approached our local MLA with a proposal for renovation of the children’s park, to which the MLA consented to help us, and the result is before you,” WWA vice chairperson Tenzin Yegha informed.

She further informed that a nominal entry fee will be charged “for keeping a caretaker for the park,” and that the park has been named after Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo, the daughter of Monpa king Kalawangpo.

The MLA and other guests distributed pencils and chocolates to the children who participated in the function.

Among others, DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi, ZPC Leki Gombu, and DC Kesang Ngurup Damo attended the function. (DIPRO)