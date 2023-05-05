UD, IMC commissioners take part in ToT prog

MUSSOORIE, 4 May: Arunachal Pradesh Urban Development (UD) Commissioner Neeraj Semwal and IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji attended a four-day training of trainers (ToT) workshop on ‘Developing local level disaster risk reduction and plans for urban risk reduction’ for IAS officers from state urban development and municipal administrations, held here in Uttarakhand from 1-4 May.

During the training programme, which was held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), the participants were apprised of “the implications coherence of the Sendai Framework, Paris Agreement and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, and integration of disaster risk reduction in development processes and investments,” the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) informed in a release.

Nineteen officers of the LBSNAA, seven from the ATIs of Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir, and 22 from the municipal administration and urban development departments of Arunachal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Kerala and Meghalaya, besides officers from NCT Delhi and the J&K union territory, participated in the programme, the release said.