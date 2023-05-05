Workshop on IPR organised

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The intellectual property rights (IPR) cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organised a workshop on IPR on Thursday, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology’s (APSCS&T) Patent Information Centre and the union Technology Information, Forecasting & Assessment Council’s (TIFAC) science & technology department.

Addressing the participants, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan “illuminated the minds of the young participants with his informative speech,” the college informed in a release, adding that “he encouraged the participants not to shy away from their indigenous ideas and bring them to light with the help of IP rights.”

The principal also encouraged the college’s IPR cell to “further increase its outreach programmes in order to benefit the society and community.”

New Delhi-based TIFAC’s IPR Division Head Dr Yashwant Dev Panwar, APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak, and APSCS&T Joint Director Bamang Apo also addressed the workshop.

Yashwant Dev Panwar, Dr Sanchita Ganguli and Souma Samanta explained the aspects related to intellectual property, such as copyright management in academic institutes, the patenting system in India, ‘the potential of IP in Northeast India’, etc, and clarified doubts raised by the participants.

An MoU was also signed between DNGC and the APSCS&T on the occasion. It was signed by Mungyak and Dr Khan.