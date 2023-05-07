Farmers benefit from KVK prog

YACHULI, 6 May: Farmers of Yachuli and Ziro blocks in Lower Subansiri district benefitted from a ‘training and inputs distribution of Khaki Campbell ducklings’ programme organised here by the Lower Subansiri KVK on Saturday.

During the programme, sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office (RO), NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang briefed the farmers on “the benefits of integrated farming schemes in a group mode,” and emphasised on “marketing of farm produces through farmers-producers organisations.”

“The project is being supported by the NABARD RO for a duration of 10 months,” KVK scientist Nich Tain informed, adding that “it is a model project to showcase the benefits of integrated fish farming system through identified 25 fish farmers.”