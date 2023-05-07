Vocal for local SNP items distributed

ZIRO, 6 May: Beneficiaries from 108 anganwadi centres were provided with food items and locally produced millet packets here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP).

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime commended the distribution of SNP items, and praised the Ziro-I ICDS project “for bringing in innovation in distribution of SNP food items for overall nutritional growth and development of women and children in the district.”

ICDS functionaries, including the ICDS deputy director, were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)