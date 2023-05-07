Several houses reduced to ashes in fire

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 6 May: Several houses were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred at New Market here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday night.

No casualty was reported. The cause of the fire and the number of damaged houses are being ascertained.

Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom, along with a team of officials visited the accident site and took stock of the situation.

He advised the public to “take preventive measures, especially during night hours, to prevent fire accidents,” and stressed the need to have house wiring done by trained electricians.

Immediate relief and other assistance have been provided to the affected families.