Seven arrested for theft

ZIRO, 6 May: The Lower Subansiri police arrested seven persons, comprising four battery thieves and three receivers of the stolen batteries, and recovered 27 stolen batteries.

The arrests were made by a police team led by Inspector Millo Lalyang, under the supervision of SP Dr Sachin Singhal.

“On 4 and 5 May, based on credible information, the police team arrested four persons, identified as Chiging Sagar, Tage Takar, Tage Tamu, and Millo Mayu.

“Upon interrogation, the arrestees admitted to their involvement in stealing batteries from various places on many occasions,” the police informed in a release.

Based on their revelations, three scrap dealers, identified as Islamuddin, Salman Hussain and Rajib Rajbhansi, were arrested, and 27 batteries were recovered from their possession.

A case (u/s 380/413/414/34 IPC) has been registered at the police station here, and SI Hage Loder has been entrusted with the task of conducting further investigation, the police said.