Industries director Taru Talo inducted into IAS

ZIRO, 6 May: “Passion, patience and perseverance, combined with discipline, are the mantras to be successful in life,” said recently inducted IAS officer Taru Talo during a felicitation programme organised by his clan members and well-wishers at the Siilang Diting Meder Nello ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Talo, who hails from Ziro, said that his induction into the IAS at the fag end of his career was akin to “icing on the cake” of his illustrious service career in both defence and civil administration.

Talo was inducted into the 2011 IAS batch of the AGMUT cadre on 13 April, and has been allocated the offices of the labour & employment secretariat and the state election commission.

He had been serving as the industries director since 2021, prior to his induction into the IAS.

The Taru Welfare Society, the All Hija Employees Welfare Society, the Emergency Auxiliary Relief Society, and others congratulated and felicitated Talo on the occasion.

Among others, DC Bamin Nime, HoDs, former minister Padi Richo, ZPMs, representatives of the Tani Supun Dukun, AWAAZ, AYA, ASU and Hao Lanker, senior citizens, gaon buras, clan members of Taru-Kago and well-wishers were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)