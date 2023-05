ITANAGAR, 6 May: ICR DC Talo Potom attended the first day of adult education class for women vendors organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) here.

Potom called on the women vendors to take the opportunity to get educated. He lauded the APWWS “for taking up this noble initiative to educate the women vendors,” and assured to extend all support to the APWWS.

Thirty-two women vendors attended the first day’s class.