Students carry out cleaning, plantation drives

DOIMUKH, 6 May: To mark the National Tourist Appreciation Day, the NSS volunteers of Midhpu-based Boum Kakir Mission School, in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, took part in cleaning the Pare river along NH 713 A, and in an avenue plantation drive in Midhpu here on Saturday.

The programme was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Apart from the beautification and plantation drives, a session was held for students to educate them about climate change, sustainable development, and the need for individual action in preserving the environment.

Addressing the students, YMCR chairman SD Loda

urged them to be “environmentally concerned and get more involved in conservation efforts to increase the green cover of our planet.”

More than 70 school students took part in the daylong programme.