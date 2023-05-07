MWSAP condemns Manipur violence, says making efforts to evacuate Arunachalee students

ITANAGAR, 6 May: The Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) has condemned the violence in Manipur, and said that the MWSAP is making efforts to bring back all the Arunachalee students stranded in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, MWSAP president Sudil Wang appealed to the parents to “not follow fake news without examination.” He said also that “one should not react without any confirmation,” and added that “normalcy has returned in RIMS and Manipur University.”

“On Friday, an emergency meeting was conducted to take stock of the situation, and coordination and communication are being done from Manipur, Naharlagun and Itanagar,” he said.

“We are trying to give rations as per requirement, and all the ex-Manipuri officials are coordinating from Arunachal,” Wang said, adding that “it is not a war between tribals and Meitis but between the Meiti and Kuki communities.”

The society said that it has “firm belief that the government of Manipur and the central government will ensure that normalcy is restored in Manipur.”