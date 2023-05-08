Administrative circles in K/Kumey remain cut off due to landslide

KOLORIANG, 7 May: Landslide triggered by incessant rain for last few days snapped Koloriang to Parsi Parlo road and various administration circles of Kurung Kumey district.

Koloriang to Parsi Parlo road remains blocked near Kurung bridge and various other locations on the road due to landslide or erosion.

The people of Parsi Parlo circle have been facing various difficulties owing to road blockade particularly, for

evacuation of sick patients to Itanagar capital region.

Koloriang to Sarli/Damin road and Koloriang to Chello/Nyolo road also remain snapped due to heavy rainfall at different locations.

The villagers are facing problems due to scarcity of essential commodities caused by road blockade. (DIPRO)