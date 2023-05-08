Sona takes stock of preparedness of C20 events in Namsai

NAMSAI, 7 May: Assembly speaker P D Sona took stock of the preparedness for the upcoming C20 events in Namsai during a comprehensive review meeting held here in Namsai district on Sunday in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and other prominent stakeholders.

The C20 events in Namsai district is scheduled to take place from 10 June.

Sona, who is also chairman of G20 Arunachal unit, emphasized the importance of the G20 events in promoting dialogue and collaboration towards sustainable development and global prosperity.

The speaker expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and commended the dedication and collaborative spirit exhibited by the officials involved in the preparations.

DCM Chowna Mein provided valuable insights into the local arrangements and initiatives being undertaken to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom shared his ideas to make the events successful.

GS secretary Sadhana Deori disclosed the progress made by the state government in ensuring hospitable

environment for the delegates and participants during the G20 events.

Key aspects of the C20 events, including infrastructure readiness, security arrangements, accommodation facilities, transportation and logistical support were discussed during the meeting.

An action plan was also formulated during the meeting to address the identified areas of improvement and to expedite the ongoing preparations for the C20 events.

Earlier, the speaker, DCM and all other stakeholders inspected the venues for the event.