Body of missing IRBn jawan found in state secretariat

ITANAGAR, 7 May: The body of Constable Roshan Gongo of 1st IRBn was found in the terrace connecting the block-1 and block-2 buildings of the state civil secretariat here on Sunday.

As per the initial inquiry, he died after falling from the stairs of the third floor, police said.

“The initial enquiry of the incident suggests for an accidental death case,” the police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Itanagar police station.

A team of police rushed to the spot and launched search operation after receiving information that Gongo, who was deployed at sentry post no. 3 of block no. 2 building, went missing with his service weapon.

The inquest of the body was conducted on the spot in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The body has been kept at the morgue of the RK Mission Hospital for post mortem examination to be conducted on Monday, police said.