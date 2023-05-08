Meeting held regarding Ziro garbage management

ZIRO, 7 May: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime on Sunday held a meeting with all stakeholders to device a mechanism for efficient management of garbage at Ziro valley.

During the meeting, the participants discussed at length the ways and means to contain the chronic garbage problem confronting the valley to keep the famous Shivalinga stretch of the road at Kardo and overall beautification of Hapoli township area.

On sidelines of the series of meetings held earlier with the market committees of both Hapoli, Old Ziro and the scrap dealers, Nime informed that the district administration is seriously concerned with the garbage problem confronting the valley and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to keep Ziro neat and clean.

He urged the shopkeepers not to dump garbage at the road side. He informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in different locations. “Anyone, who throws garbage on public places, will be penalized,” the DC cautioned.

Nime also informed that efficient garbage management system was compounded by underperformance of the urban development department and the non-functional material recovery facility (MRF) at Taba Putu and the swachh machine at Hong village owing to various technical reasons.

However, the district administration is trying its best to tide over this nagging problem, he said.

Old Ziro Market Welfare Committee chairman Talyang Millo and Hapoli Bazaar Committee vice president Michi Adu said that the UD department ought to detail garbage lifting vans 24X7 to lift garbage from the township areas, like other cities in the country.

“There is acute shortage of garbage lifting vans and we have requested to bear the fuel cost of these vehicles but UD department is nonchalant to our requests,” they said.

On the other hand, officials of the UD department informed that on an average 9.5 metric tons of garbage, including wet and dry are generated daily in the valley.

More than 100 shopkeepers from Hapoli and Old Ziro market attended the meeting. (DIPRO)