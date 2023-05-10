Uneasy calm in Itanagar as 14 arrested in view of bandh, internet shut

Police say DA order violators will face consequences

Staff Reporter

Itanagar, 9 May: There is an uneasy calm in the streets of Itanagar Capital Region as it braces up for 72 hours bandh starting on Wednesday morning regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leakage case.

The bandh callers have demanded that all the 13 points put forwarded including demand for “Null and Void of all examinations conducted by the commission, where anomalies were found,” be addressed.

The paper leakage which came to light last year on 29 August has led to multiple protests in the state following which govt. agreed to fulfill all the demands by the Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) spearheading the paper leakage case.

The govt. of Arunachal says that it has fulfilled most of the demands, and on a certain point the government is still working and that it might take some time. The protestors are not convinced.

While, the streets are filled with security personnel, the internet has been shut starting from 7 pm, Tuesday till 12 May.

The markets of capital region saw heavy rush as citizens shopped for essentials.

Earlier, police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that action has been taken against 14 people including activists Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Taw Paul and others under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 2014. He also said that on Tuesday morning some people damaged Naharlagun PS and attacked police officials on duty.

“Some anti-social elements carrying hockey sticks and catapults have entered Itanagar just to create law and order problem taking advantage of the bandh. They have nothing to do with issues and demands. Strict legal action will be taken against all such people and they will be detained under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 201,” said SP.

Meanwhile, the IGP law and order Chukhu Apa has warned that consequences of violating the order of district magistrate pertaining to the 72 hour bandh call will be far reaching. Briefing the media here on Tuesday evening, he said people arrested will face problems in the future to get police clearance certificates for job and other purposes.

“If people come to the street with the intention to create law and order problem we will be forced to take action. We are monitoring social media and have seen some accounts appealing to people to come to the street and participate in the bandh. My message is if people violate the order of the DM, we will take definite and affirmative action,” said Apa. He also claimed that during the last bandh call in February police were attacked with lethal weapons by the bandh callers.

“Last time we restrained ourselves despite being attacked with lethal weapons. But every time things will not be the same. I appeal to people to maintain peace. Let’s work together for the peace of the state,” appealed IGP Apa.

The proposed 72 hours Itanagar Capital Region bandh call from 10 to 12 May, has been declared illegal by the administration.

The Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom termed the bandh call as undemocratic and unconstitutional while referring to the Supreme Court guidelines adding that section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the township. The DC also informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 2014 has been invoked.