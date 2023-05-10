SSB organizes digital payment utsav campaign

LUNGLA, 10 May: A digital payment utsav campaign was organized at Battalion headquarters of 67 Bn Sashastra Seema Bal here in Tawang district on Wednesday.

A total of 75 traders, general public including students besides, 30 SSB personnel participated in the event wherein Lungla SBI branch manager and two other officers shared information regarding advantages of digital payment in doing business and made them aware of online frauds.

Several videos showing information and various guidelines were also shown to the participants for promotion of safe and secure digital payment.

Earlier, the officiating commandant of the battalion in his address informed that the campaign was aimed at creating awareness and educating the people from being cheated online by frauds. (DIPRO)