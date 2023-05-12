CHF holds interface -cum -extension advisory meeting

PASIGHAT, 11 May: Around 50 participants, comprising of line department officials, progressive farmers, social workers, faculty members and scientists of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), College of Agriculture (COA), KVK, East Siang, MTTC and VTC attended an ‘interface-cum-college extension advisory committee meeting’ at the CHF, CAU here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika apprised the participants on the importance of extension education and also spoke about the contribution of the college to the farmers and other stakeholders.

CEAC external member Dr HC Bhattacharyya emphasized on cooperation of line departments in helping the farmers. He spoke about the need of identification of farmers’ training needs and effective extension approaches and methods. He spoke on horti-based integrated farming system and seed to plate approach for overall development of farming community.

Director Dr SRK Singh, external member from Jabalpur-based ICAR-ATARI spoke about the need to incorporate indigenous knowledge. He has also highlighted on the impact assessment of horti-based farm technology in the hilly region of Northeast.

CoA, Pasighat Dean Dr AK Tripathi spoke about introduction of new farming technology to farmers and need for involvement of students in extension activities to address the real problems and needs of farmers. He has also emphasized on scope of agri-entrepreneurship and agri-startup in Arunachal.

Social Science department Head Dr LD Hatai presented various progress reports.