Power tillers distributed

BOLENG, 11 May: Forty power tillers were distributed to farmers under Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojna in Siang district.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng flagged off the event on 10 May at General ground here.

Tayeng said that the schemes were aimed to improve

the annual income of the farmers and to make them self reliant and self sufficient. He also spoke about other government schemes, such as health card, farmers card and its benefits during the event.

ZPC Osi Mibang also attended the event.

DAO Tate Jamoh advised the farmers to adapt mechanized way of farming and double cropping pattern for improving the annual income of farmers.

Agriculture and Horticulture dept of the district jointly organized the event. (DIPRO)