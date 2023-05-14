More than 235 cases settled in Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR, 13 May: Over 235 cases were settled and Rs. 61,28,784 were realized as  total settlement amount during the National Lok Adalat organized by the  District Legal Services Authorities in various courts of the state.

The Lok Adalat were held at the District & Session Court (D&SC) of Bomdila, Tezu, Aalo, Yupia, Additional District & Session Judge (ADSC) of Basar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Yupia, Aalo and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) of Yingkiong, Palin, Pangin, Khonsa, Longding, Tawang, Yupia, Hawai, Anini.

