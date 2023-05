Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 May: A 27-year-old woman identified as one Apu Nalo reportedly died in a road mishap at Papu Nallah near Legi Wine Factory on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was riding a scooter bearing registration number AR01N0921 which collided with a truck bearing registration No. AR02B5295. The victim died on the spot. The alleged accused truck driver identified as one Sanu Pradhan was arrested by the police.