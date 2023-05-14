Moscow Star C’ship: Arunachal contributes 10 medals to India’s medal tally

ITANAGAR, 13 May: The wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh representing India bagged 10 medals at Moscow Star Championship, which was held at Moscow, the capital city of Russia from 2 to 8 May.

They contributed two golds, as many silvers and six bronzes to the country’s medal tally.

Onilu Tega and Takam Chumchi won the gold medals in Sanda and Taolu events respectively.

While Tega bagged the gold medal in Wushu Sanda in senior women’s 52 kg category, Chumchi bagged the second gold in the traditional Taolu Taijijian event in junior

category, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

The silver medals were won by Marcy Ngaimong and Chera Loku.

Ngaimong won her silver medal in Jianshu while, Loku won in Taijiquan in junior category. Ngaimong also won a bronze medal in Qiangshu.

Tarang Sangbia, Mepung Lamgu and Sangkio Pardung won a bronze medal each.

Sangbia won in the 60kg sub-junior male category while, Lamgu and Pardung bagged their medals in Taijijian and traditional bare hand events respectively.

Nyeman Wangsu also bagged one bronze medal each in Daoshu and Gunshu events.

Eight players from Arunachal Pradesh had represented India in the championship.

Meanwhile, the executive members of APPWA led by its president accorded a grand reception to the victorious wushu team on their return to the state at Naharlagun Railway Station on Saturday morning. Tadar congratulated all the medal winners for brining laurels to the state and the country.