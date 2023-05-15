Blood donation camps held

ITANAGAR, 14 May: Voluntary blood donation camp were held at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, TRIHMS, Naharlagun and in various respective district/general hospitals of the state on 13 May by the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) to commemorate ‘Dr. Minge Loyi Pan- Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donation Day.’

The GWS has declared 11th May of every year as ‘Dr Minge Loyi Pan-Arunachal Blood Donation Day.’ However, the date of voluntary blood donation camp was re-scheduled on 13 May owing to state-wide bandh call on 10 to 12 May, informed a GWS release.