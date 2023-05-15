DC advocates cervical cancer screening for all women of C/Complex and Papum Pare

ITANAGAR, 14 May: Capital Itanagar DC Talo Potom emphasized the necessity of cervical cancer screening for all women of Capital Complex and Papum Pare district in view of the ‘very high’ incidence of cervical cancer.

Potom, who attended a CME on cancer cervix screening and HPV vaccination at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun on Saturday, assured that he will provide all logistic support in this endeavour.

Prof. Neeraj Bhatla of AIIMS, New Delhi briefed about the latest cancer cervix screening guidelines. He also highlighted on HPV vaccination. Prof. Bhatla strongly advocated that all girls aged between 9 to 20 years should receive atleast one dose of HPV vaccine.

TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini said that such CME and workshop should be conducted more frequently so that the doctors could share, learn and refresh their knowledge and keep themselves updated with the knowledge of latest advances in the medical field.

TRIHMS gynaecologist Dr. Todak Taba gave presentation on cancer cervix burden in the North East region.

“As per statistics, Papum Pare district has the highest incidence of cervical cancer in the country. Besides Papum Pare, Pasighat also has high incidence of cervical cancer, which is also a matter of grave concern,” Dr. Todak said.

Earlier, IOGS president Dr. Bombei Tayeng Toko said that the two days programme would help generate awareness regarding cervix cancer, its diagnosis and treatment. “It will also provide a platform for healthy discussion amongst the gynaecologists which would help improvise the knowledge about the latest innovations and technicalities for cervix cancer treatment,” she said.

Later in the evening, a technical session was held on colposcopy by Dr. Upasana Baruah, an associate professor at BBCI, Guwahati and on ablation and excisional procedure by prof. Bhagyalaxmi Nayak from Cuttack, Odisha.

Organising chairman Dr. Goter Doke expressed hope that the state government would make screening equipments available in all the districts of the state.

An interactive session on cancer cervix screening guidelines and workshop on colposcopy by prof. Neeraj Bhatla, prof. Bhagyalaxmi Nayak and prof. Upasana was also held at the conference hall of TRIHMS.

Altogether, 16 patients were screened by colposcopy, of which seven patients were treated with thermal ablation.

Around 40 gynaecologists from across the state attended the programme. (DIPRO)