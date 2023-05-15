Medal winners felicitated

KHONSA, 14 May: Tirap district won one gold and three bronze medals in the five days state-level Mukhiya Mantri Championship which concluded at Tezu in Lohit district on Sunday.

In the under 17 boys and girls literary and sports competition, Poyum Namphu won gold medal in the story writing while, Nyadong Wangsa bagged a bronze medal in essay writing competition.

In boys’ high jump, Setong Tekwa snatched a bronze medal while, Pheche Wangpan won a bronze in girls’ high jump category.

All the medal winners from Tirap district in the state-level Mukhiya Mantri Championship were accorded warm reception at the Khonsa Welcome Gate and felicitated by the All Tirap District Students Union (ATDSU), All Tutsa Students Union (ATSU), All Ollo Students Union (AOSU) and All Tirap Artists Forum and parents of the medal winners here in Tirap district on Sunday.

While felicitating the medal winners, ATDSU secretary (SS) Donglin Tangdong, ATSU general secretary Ropong Kitnya, AOSU president Nali Kholia Rangsong and ATAF chairman Jewang Sumnyan congratulated them for bringing laurels to the Tirap district in the field of literary and sports competitions. They appealed to the youths and students of Tirap district to study harder and dedicate themselves in all extracurricular activities like sports and arts in order to compete with rest of the country and abroad.

They also appealed to the students and youths of Tirap to stay away from all anti-social activities including drug abuse and to cooperate with district administration and police department to make the region free from kaani and drugs. (DIPRO)