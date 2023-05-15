MLA takes part in mass cleanliness-cum-plantation drive at Wanu

KANUBARI, 13 May: Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu on Sunday took part in a mass cleanliness-cum-plantation drive conducted by the All Wanu Students Union (AWSU) along with women and youths at Wanu village here.

Along with the MLA various HoDs, Longding District Students’ Union’s president Tingo Wangsu and others, planted around 200 saplings of various tree species at different locations of the village and along the national highway.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA stated that plantation drives should be organized at regular intervals to create a healthy environment.

He further informed about the various projects and initiative being taken up for the development of the village. He also urged the villagers to get prepared for the influx of tourists and make good use of tourism in coming days.

Later, the MLA handed over a power tiller (tractor) to the All Wanu Women Welfare Society (AWWWS) while, Longding District Students’ Union president Tingo Wangsu and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union member Shahlai Wangsu provided a generator and printer respectively to the students.