Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

CHANGLANG, 14 May: Changlang police arrested a drug peddler with suspected heroin from Bordumsa circle in Changlang district on 13 May.

Acting on tip off, a joint team of police from Bordumsa police station and 186 Bn CRPF, led by SI P Kimsing conducted raid in Bijoypur-I area, and succeeded to arrest the drug peddler, who has been identified as Josh Ananda Chakma (29), a resident of Bijoypur-I under Bordumsa circle, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said in a release.

During search, the team recovered and seized suspected

heroin weighing approximately 207 gms from his possession. The drugs were packed in 17 soap cases.

The police also seized one motorcycle, two mobile handsets and Rs. 12,830 from his possession, the SP informed.

A criminal case under NDPS Act has been registered at Bordumsa Police Station against the drug peddler, the SP added.