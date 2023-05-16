Rijiju assures to provide fin’l support for conducting SKS tourneys

ITANAGAR, 15 May: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured to provide financial support to the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) for conducting Sansad Khel Spardha (SKS) tournaments “in the coming year and beyond, for the benefit of the youths of the state,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago informed in a release on Monday.

The minister gave the assurance after being apprised by Tago of the SKS-2023 organised recently in Arunachal.

Tago informed the minister that “the tournament was a historic event of its kind in the state,” and that “nine disciplines with 97 categories conducted three levels of competitions, including trial at respective district level, zonal level and state level,” the release said.

“Sansad Khel Spardha-2023 earned overwhelming appreciation from all corners and captured the minds of the youths of the state and the public in general,” Tago informed Rijiju.