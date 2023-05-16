Farmers’ club producing improved qlty piglets

NAMSAI, 15 May: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has informed that Namsai-based Lekang Farmers’ Club “is actively involved in production of improved variety Large White Yorkshire and its cross-bred piglets.”

The club started a pig breeding farm 16 months ago, with the help of the KVK.

“Initially, the KVK provided 17 quality Large White Yorkshire piglets, maintaining proper male-female ratio, to the farmers’ club to start the breeding unit. Along with the piglets, pig feed and medicines were also provided,” the KVK informed in a release on Monday.

“All aspects of training, covering feeding, breeding and health management were conducted by the scientists of the KVK to empower to club. Now hundreds of quality piglets are being produced by the farm,” it said.

“Recently, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori distributed around 40 quality piglets produced by the Lekang Farmers’ Club to around 20 farmers for horizontal spread of the technology,” the release stated.