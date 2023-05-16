Contributor issues correction over report

ITANAGAR, 15 May: In view of the hurt caused to the sentiments of the Manyu clan of the Mishmi tribe by an article titled ‘Books on French missionaries killed in 1854 released’, which was published by this daily on 9 May, the contributor, Felix Anthony, on Monday expressed “deep regret” and offered “sincere apology” to the hurt party.

Anthony also issued a correction, stating that “there are many versions spoken of as the cause for the killing.”

“The then British government did not honour the promise made to Kaisha Manyu for the help he offered to them during their journey to Tibet. In an unfortunate incident, he also lost one of his sons in the Kundil river while he was on his way to collect the reward promised in Sadiya. This is said to be the primary cause for the killing.

“Any white man during those times was seen as British personnel by the innocent people in the hills. Mistaken identity of the French missionaries to be British officers is also said to be another reason that led to the killing.

“The said article, wherever it may have appeared, has already been corrected thus,” he said.