APYC lambasts GoAP for detaining persons under APUA Act

ITANAGAR, 16 May: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has lambasted the state government for detaining 35 persons under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act during the 72-hour bandh that had been enforced in the state from 10 to 13 May.

Addressing a presser at the press club here, APYC president Tarh Johny on Tuesday claimed that “the persons were detained without any concrete reason,” and sought to know why they were detained when the bandh was peaceful.

Further claiming that the kith and kin of those detained are being harassed, Johny said: “If people are fighting for social change, why are the police harassing and torturing people?”

“Our state is trying to run a dictatorship government and trying to crush fundamental rights,” he added.

The APYC also questioned how a person already under magisterial remand can be booked under the unlawful Act, and demanded immediate release of all the detainees and “immediate dismissal of all the cases registered against the detainees.”