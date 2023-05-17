Tedir releases books at World Mgmt Congress

ITANAGAR, 16 May: Education Minister Taba Tedir released two books – Unveiling the Enchanting Beauty of Ziro Valley: A Journey through its Culture, People and Landscape, and Arunachal Pradesh: Where Nature and Culture Converge (A Journey through India’s North-Eastern Paradise) – after inaugurating the two-day 44th World Management Congress here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

“The event (which concluded on Tuesday) was organised in support of G20, and in conjunction with the United Nations International Day of Families,” a release from the Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University (IGTMSU) here, which hosted the congress, informed.

More than 100 delegates from all over the country participated in the congress, which was themed ‘Optimum development of Northeast region: Prospects, constraints, challenges and dimensions’.

In his inaugural address, the minister advised the university authorities and the organising team to “send the set of resolutions and recommendations, besides the outcome of the congress, to the state government for its early consideration.”

He also inspected the university, “where naturopathy, physiotherapy and pathological facilities are available for those living in the catchment area of Ziro,” the release said.

More than 10 papers related to different developmental aspects of Arunachal Pradesh, besides papers on other states of the Northeast, were presented during the congress, it said.

Education Special Secretary Ira Singhal, former state election commissioner Hage Kojeen, retired chief engineer Hage Appa, Sivasagar (Assam)-based Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management VC Dr Debabrata Das, former NERIST director Dr HS Yadav, APPEIRC Secretary Dr AK Tripathy, and NSS nodal officer Dr AK Mishra, besides the IGTMSU’s WMC president Dr Priya Ranjan Trivedi, chancellor Dr Markandey Rai, pro-chancellor Dr Utkarsh Sharma, and vice chancellor Dr Sidharth Shankar also addressed the inaugural function.

“It may be mentioned that Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated the medical facilities in the university on 10 May this year,” the release added.