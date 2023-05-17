KVK adopted villages witness livelihood improvement

NAMSAI, 16 May: The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) said on Tuesday that Wagun-I and Mengkeng Khamti villages, adopted by the KVK under the TDC-NICRA project, are witnessing improved livelihood of the villagers in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, and animal husbandry.

“Around 136 piglets, 350 ducklings and 600 chicks were distributed to 90 farmers more than a year ago,” the KVK informed in a release, and added that it has provided to the villagers “various technological knowledge in the form of training in all managerial aspects of scientific livestock and poultry farming and demonstration, viz, vaccination, and deworming of livestock animals and poultry birds for maximum quality production.”

“Today, many of the farmers are benefitting due to the timely interventions by the KVK, and they have successfully established a pig breeding unit and a duck unit, under proper technical guidance,” it said.