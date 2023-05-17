Kumar inaugurates panchayat bhavan

JEMEITHANG, 16 May: Union Panchayati Raj Ministry’s Additional Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar inaugurated a ‘panchayat bhavan-cum-common service centre’ here in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The structure was constructed under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Tawang, interacted with the GBs and panchayat members of various villages in vibrant village Jemeithang.

Later, the additional secretary visited Kenzamani post and offered prayers at the holy tree there. It is said that the tree was planted by the 14th Dalai Lama when he entered India in 1959.

Kumar was accompanied by officers and officials, including Panchayati Raj Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh, Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, and Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu. (DIPRO)