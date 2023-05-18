Aboh inaugurates school infrastructure

MOKTOWA, 17 May: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh inaugurated six classrooms of Govt. Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the school’s infrastructure, Aboh urged all the teaching staff to deliver their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity in the interest of students.

The MLA also commended the executing agency PWD for completion of the project in time as per guidelines.

PD-cum-DPDO Hakresha Kri appealed to the people of Moktowa village, school management committee, students and teachers

to take care of the newly built school infrastructure.

While commending MLA Aboh for the school infrastructure, Moktowa chief Tewang Lowang said, “With these inauguration of 6 classrooms and teachers’ quarters, the students and the teachers of GUPS in Moktowa would be immensely benefited.”

ZPMs Jamwang Lowang, Wanghong Panka, Tumwang Lowang, Dadam CO Pik Tayom, PWD EE Taro Jeram, chiefs of Huakan and Bera, GBs, PRIs among others, were present on the occasion.

Later, MLA Aboh joined the Hoju Kuhwa celebration of Moktowa village. (DIPRO)